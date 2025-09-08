Hunter put together a solid day for the Cornhuskers, totaling 82 yards on four receptions. Though the 6-foot-1 receiver failed to find the end zone on a day in which the Huskers scored a ridiculous 68 points, Hunter managed to maintain a decent volume of targets depite the Nebraska coaching staff removing the team's starters in the third quarter. With his target share within the Nebraska offense, Hunter will likely continue to be a viable option at the receiver position moving forward. A matchup against Houston Christian awaits on Saturday.