While Cooper managed a decent statline against the Ducks, he failed to find the end zone for the first time since Indiana's season opener against Old Dominion. Despite the lack of touchdowns, the volume Cooper saw against Oregon was encouraging as he drew eight targets on the day, catching seven of them. The 6-foot receiver has been productive for the Hoosiers this season, catching 30 passes for 490 yards adn six touchdowns through the team's first six games. A home matchup against Michigan State awaits on Saturday.