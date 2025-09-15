Cooper put together a career day in what would turn out to be an absolute destruction of Indiana State at the hand sof the Hoosiers. The 6-foot receiver was a monster throughout the day, setting career-highs across the board in catches, yards and touchdowns on the day. Though the competition level will increase as the season progresses, Cooper will be hoping to build off Saturday's performance and earn himself a more consistent role within the Indiana offense moving forward. A ranked matchup against Illinois awaits on Saturday.