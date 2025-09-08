While he was unable to match the production of his first outing as a Spartan, Kelly has clearly established himself as a meaningful part of the Spartan offense. Though the 6-foot receiver failed to score a touchdown, he ended the game by connecting with quarterback Aidan Chiles on the game-winning two-point conversion in double OT to send BC packing. With the volume he has seen through two games, Kelly can be viewed as a productive option at the receiver position, though a touchdown or two would be nice. A tasty matchup against Youngstown State awaits on Saturday.