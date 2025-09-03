Kelly was a force for the Spartans all day, leading the team in receptions and yards on the day. The 6-foot receiver clearly worked hard on his relationship with quarterback Aidan Chiles during the offseason, as Kelly was clearly the go-to target in high-leverage situations throughout the day. Though fellow receiver Nick Marsh caught the only passing touchdown on the day, Kelly leading the way for the receiving core shows the Spartan offense may be able to support multiple fantasy-relevant receivers. A matchup against Boston College awaits on Saturday.