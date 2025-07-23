Preston Stone News: Officially QB1
Stone has been announced as the starting quarterback for Northwestern on Wednesday, per Inside NU.
Stone will lead the Wildcats' offense to begin the 2025 campaign after transferring in earlier this year. The graduate quarterback spent the previous four seasons at SMU, primarily serving as a backup, and will now finally have the opportunity to take the reins as a starter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now