Stone put together a great day against UL-Monroe, throwing for a season-high 262 yards and three touchdowns while accounting for 49 yards on the ground as well. The 6-foot-1 quarterback built the insurmountable Northwestern lead by connecting with receivers Hayden Eligon, Griffin Wilde and Drew Wagner on passes of 37, 49 and six yards, respectively. Stone will hope to build off his season-best performance moving forward, though a tough matchup against a potentially desperate Penn State team will serve as his next challenge.