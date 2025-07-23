Raleek Brown News: On radar for playing time

Brown is a player to keep an eye on a possible rushing role in the 2025 season, Michelle Gardner of The Arizona Republic reports.

Although it appears former backup Kyson Brown is the frontrunner for Arizona State's RB1 and transfer Kanye Udoh is not too far behind, Brown is also a player on the radar to get some playing time this season. The former USC player likely won't be the starter for the Sun Devils this year, but his speed is keeping him in the running for some meaningful playing time in his fourth collegiate season.