This is an interesting designation for Maryland considering he's listed as a tight end. However, it appears the Mustangs plan to play both Maryland and the officially listed starting tight end Matthew Hibner simultaneously. Maryland is one of the best receiving threats at tight end in the country, so it tracks that SMU wants to get him as many looks in the passing game as possible. Expect a big season for Maryland in 2025, regardless of what position he's listed at on the depth chart. It's also worth noting that he isn't 100 percent for the opener yet, as he's still dealing with a knee injury that's limited him throughout fall camp.