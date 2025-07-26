RJ Maryland News: Should be good for fall camp

Maryland (knee) is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery and expected to be a full participant in fall camp, per the Dallas Morning News.

Maryland was lost for the season in November after getting off to a good start and showing a good rapport with quarterback Kevin Jennings. The tight end reeled in 24 catches for 359 yards and four touchdowns last fall, and is now slated to be the top option at the position once again. This is obviously good news for head coach Rhett Lashlee and his offense, as one of his key pieces is set to return.