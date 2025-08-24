Becht was able to shake off an early lost fumble as the Cyclones took down Kansas State in a key divisional title overseas. The annual Farmageddon game took place in Dublin, Ireland and it was mostly a defensive struggle. Becht was able to accumulate three total scores as Iowa State won its third straight game against the Wildcats. The elements favored a run-game with the ball being slippery, so the 50 percent completion percentage can be explained, and it's expected that he'll be much more lethal through the air when the team plays South Dakota next week.