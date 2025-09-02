Hemby crossed the century mark for the Hoosiers during their season opening victory over Old Dominion on Saturday. Though Hemby led the way, the Hoosiers seemed to roll with a committee-style approach as fellow running backs Kaelon Black and Lee Beebe combined for 28 attempts and 165 yards and a score. At least against an inferior opponent, the Hoosiers proved their offense could sustain multiple fantasy-relevant running backs, with Hemby's next opportunity coming against Kennesaw state on Saturday.