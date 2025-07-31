Williams was seen catching balls in practice with the team, marking his return to action after being held out of spring workouts in April due to an undisclosed injury. The superstar sophomore receiver was never confirmed to be dealing with a serious injury but any concerns about his status can likely be put to bed with the news of his return. Coming off a massive freshman season in which he caught 48 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns while capturing the attention of the national media, Williams appears primed for a potentially special season in 2025.