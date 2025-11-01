Wingo went to the locker room after injuring his thumb during the first quarter of the Longhorns' eventual win, and he was unable to return to the game. Head coach Steve Sarkisian also said Wingo could have returned to today's game "in an emergency," 247Sports.com reports, but he didn't end up needing to. The sophomore wide receiver brought in two catches for 89 yards and a touchdown prior to his departure. He will luckily now have a bye week to get back to full health before Texas travels to Georgia on Nov. 15.