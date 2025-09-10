Horn was injured in Week 1 against Central Arkansas after posting just one carry for six yards. He was recently deemed out indefinitely, and now after surgery the quarterback will be sidelined for the remainder of Missouri's 2025 campaign ahead of Week 3. This also confirms Beau Pribula will have the keys to the Tigers' offense going forward, and he's off to a stellar start, tossing for 617 yards and five touchdowns while completing 79 percent of his passes, with 71 yards and two scores on the ground as well.