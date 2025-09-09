After a strong performance in Week 1 versus Northern Arizona, Leavitt came crashing down to earth on the road at Mississippi State. He completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes for less than 100 yards and threw two interceptions in the road loss. It was a very disappointing performance for him, especially since that was a winnable game with how well the team was able to run the ball. There is now some concern with Leavitt moving forward, especially when he takes on the tougher conference opponents in a few weeks.