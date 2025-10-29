McGowan was taken to the hospital during the Texas game but returned to action, even catching a pass in the fourth quarter, so he seems fit to play. Whether he's able to handle the full rigors of a game remains to be seen, and that's why his status is uncertain at the moment. Those doubts were also the reason why he didn't play against Tennessee in Week 9. If McGowan is unable to handle a full workload against Auburn, then Dante Dowdell and Jason Patterson would be in line to see more touches out of the backfield.