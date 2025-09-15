Knotts has been the go-to guy for quarterback Malik Washington throughout the start of the 2025 season, leading the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns through three games. The 6-foot-3 receiver showed his big-play ability once again against Towson, connecting with Washington on a 32-yard scoring strike in the second quarter to extend the lead for the Terps. Knotts has enjoyed a breakout start to the season, catching 11 passes for 196 yards and three scores through three games. His next opportunity will come when the Terps travel to Madison to face Wisconsin on Saturday.