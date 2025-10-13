Despite failing to find the end zone for the second consecutive outing, Knotts managed a decent day, leading the team with 62 receiving yards while tying for the team lead with five receptions against the Cornhuskers. The 6-foot-3 receiver got off to a hot start this season, totaling 14 passes for 276 yards and five touchdowns through the team's first four contests. Though his production has dropped off in recent weeks, his volume has continued to give him opportunities, with his next chance coming against UCLA on Saturday.