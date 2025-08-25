Gaines shares the top tailback spot on the depth chart with Malik Sherrod. It's going to take an army to replace the outlandish production of former Broncos' tailback Ashton Jeanty, and it appearss Boise may be taking a committee approach early in the season. However, college depth charts are also misleading to the point where Boise may have simply not decided on a full-time starter yet, or doesn't want to reveal who will take the majority of the carries. Either way, expect Gaines and Sherrod to see action against the Bulls.