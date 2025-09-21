Angeli underwent an MRI, which revealed it is not his knee that is significantly affected but rather his Achilles. It is torn, and the tear will cost him his 2025 season barely multiple games into said campaign. At the very least, Angeli qualifies for a medical redshirt this season and maintains two years of collegiate eligibility, meaning he can enter 2026 as a junior no problem. However, the quarterback has a long road ahead of him, with grueling time needed to recover just for another chance at potentially fulfilling his potential. He showed it too, with a 62.8 completion percentage on 156 pass attempts for a 10-2 TD-INT ratio. Rickie Collins replaced Angeli at Clemson, and such is expected to continue being the case until further notice.