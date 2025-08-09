When breaking down the process of replacing 2025 NFL Draft pick Bhayshul Tuten in the backfield, head coach Brent Pry spoke to Stewart's ability to lead the backfield committee for the Hokies this season. "He's an experienced guy. I think he's got some traits, some of the things that Bhayshul had, and then obviously some other guys in the room can complement that", coach Pry said this week at practice when asked about Stewart's profile, per Evan G. Watkins of 247Sports.com. Stewart hasn't been outright named the starter, but it appears the Hokies intend to utilize his 5-foot-9 222-pound frame as a lead bruiser back with multiple change-of pace options such as Braydon Bennett, Jeremiah Coney and Marcellous Hawkins behind him. Stewart totaled 291 carries for 1,690 yards and 14 touchdowns across the last two seasons with Bowling Green (20 games).