TJ Johnson News: Transfers to Southern Miss
Johnson will play tight end for Southern Mississippi in 2025, per Phil Steele.
Johnson began his career as a wide receiver at West Virginia, but began playing more tight end last spring for the Mountaineers. Still, that didn't help him crack the rotation in Morgantown across two seasons, and now he'll look for a fresh start with the Golden Eagles, where he figures to be a backup in the tight end room.
