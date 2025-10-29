Florida State's head coach Mike Norvell spoke with media Wednesday and expressed optimism regarding the Castellanos availability. "I'm feeling very confident where it's trending," Norvell said. "He's handled the things he's been asked to do very well." Following the Norvell update, it is safe to upgrade Castellanos' injury status from questionable to probable, though the improvement does not clear his tag before FSU and Wake Forest clash. Even with Castellanos' recent struggles, he looks like the Seminoles' best option at quarterback, a position they will want to succeed in to snap their recent bad luck.