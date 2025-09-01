"They don't have Nick Saban to save them," Castellanos said in an interview with On3.com this offseason. "I just don't see them stoping me." Those bold words uttered from Florida State's quarterback months before kickoff largely raised eyebrows, but Castellanos backed up his seemingly ill-advised trash talk with an excellent performance against Alabama in a stunning Week 1 upset. His stats won't jump off the page, but the gunslinger was accurate, aggressive and efficient against what was expected to be a brutally tough Crimson Tide defense. He got it done through the air and with his legs, and all of the sudden, the Seminoles look like a College Football Playoff contender.