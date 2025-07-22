Tyler Van Dyke Injury: Could play in 2025 or 2026

Van Dyke (knee) could play in either 2025 or 2026, Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

During the 2024 Wisconsin team's third game, Van Dyke suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, which has been undergoing healing since his commitment to SMU during January. But more than six months after his SMU commitment, it remains unclear whether or not he will be in uniform for 2025. It would be a loss for the Mustangs if they only use him sparingly this year, hence why their head coach Rhett Lashlee said there may be consideration for them pushing his team debut back until 2026.