Walker Wallace News: Joins Cavaliers as tight end

Wallace, a former lacrosse player at Cornell, will join Virginia's football program as a tight end, per Greg Madia of The Daily Progress.

The 6-foot-7, 242-pound former lacrosse star joins a Virginia tight end room somewhat starved for production. Dakota Twitty returns as the lone battle-tested veteran, but he caught just 10 passes for 78 yards and a score last fall. Wallace will likely provide depth early in his career in Charlottesville.