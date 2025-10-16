The reception numbers are not only his top yardage in a game this season, but for his career. The Wisconsin transfer had been relatively quiet until the last few weeks. His career best came with the Badgers in 2023 with 694 receiving yards on 66 catches. The senior will have to have a great second half of the season to match that season. Pauling has 243 receiving yards on 13 receptions in the first six games for the Irish. Notre Dame takes on USC on Oct. 18. The senior could have a great chance for putting up some good numbers against the Trojans whose pass defense is in the bottom quarter of the country.