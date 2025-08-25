Since the Wildcats' spring camp, their starting quarterback would be either Calzada or Cutter Boley, scheduled for his second Kentucky season. Eventually, the former won out. In comparison, what the latter lacks is in-game experience, and Calzada has much of it. During 2024, as part of Incarnate Word, he logged more than 4,000 all-purpose yards and exactly 40 touchdowns. Calzada also has SEC experience, having recorded 2,185 passing yards and a 17-9 TD-INT ratio. However, 2021 is when he logged both. The question becomes whether or not Calzada can re-acclimate to SEC football, especially as a more accurate and versatile quarterback, which UIW previously rostered.