The Blue Hens' starting quarterback left the opener against Delaware State on crutches after completing 3-of-8 passes for 21 yards with 12 yards on the ground as well. Delaware head coach Ryan Carty indicated that Marker was set to miss a significant amount of time and when asked if that meant the full season, he replied, "Probably." Now, Nick Minicucci will take over for the Blue Hens, and he got off to a great start in Week 1, tossing for 250 yards and three touchdowns while completing 78 percent of his passes, adding 44 yards rushing and a score on the ground.