Zevi Eckhaus News: Dominating starting reps in spring

Eckhaus has taken every starting rep in Washington State's spring camp thus far, 247Sports.com reports.

Eckhaus initially entered the transfer portal to seek greener pastures this offseason, but he elected to return and that appears to be the right call, as he's taking all of the starting reps on his way to locking down the starting gig. He was widely expected to be the starter for Wazzu in 2025, and this all but confirms that's the direction Washington State is heading in. Eckhaus tossed for 424 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions last fall.