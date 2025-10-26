Booker was previously thought to be questionable for Saturday's contest due to an undisclosed injury, but he was able to suit up against the Owls. Though he saw a limited workload on the day, he managed to demonstrate his big play ability, averaging 34.5 yards per reception on a pair of catches, including a 40-yarder from quarterback Baylor Hayes. The 5-foot-10 receiver will hope to build up to his usual workload moving forward, starting with a road battle against Florida Atlantic following the team's upcoming bye.