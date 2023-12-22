DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 16 - Friday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

Wow, turn back the clock, Milos Teodosic! What a performance by the veteran yesterday with 57.5 DraftKings points.

It's going to be a busy Friday with six games on the schedule, but it's also a busy time of the year, so let's go straight to the players.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Mike James, AS Monaco ($11,700)

Got through the gauntlet that is Jerian Grant on defense in last week's match up and posted close to 30 FPTS now he gets a better individual matchup but a team that plays solid defense as a unit . I think his floor is just so high with Loyd out and we saw the floor last week.

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($11,400)

He got some backcourt Reinforcements last week in the return of Elijah Bryant but didn't stop him from stuffing the stat sheet. Much like James we saw the floor game and the ceiling will be limited with guys getting healthier but I think the floor is near 30 FPTs as long as Clyburn remains out .

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($9,900)

Markus Howard, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($8,900)

Lumping them together again because they're the only guys that get true minutes on the ball in the backcourt for BKN and it's a great matchup. Miller Mack continues to just stuff the stat sheet and get there in so many ways although he's not a SF for FPTS purposes he's super similar to HAYES DAVIS . Great game environment for both these guys and worth noting the best scorer in the league Markus Howard has dipped below 9k . I understand his floor is abysmal but worth mentioning .

Thomas Walkup, Olympiacos Piraeus ($9,200)

There is a reason why I think we just bite the bullet on James and Larkin ceiling prices today and that's because these 2nd Tier sub 10k Guards are just priced so appropriately that it gives them very little wiggle room for a ceiling . So with that being said I'll mention the one who has the best floor in Thomas WALKUP. We aim for about 28-29 FPTS at this price and he's had 25+ FPTS in 7 of the last 8 and now gets one of the softest matchups he's had all season.

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,300)

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,100)

Like We've said all year PAO has a frustrating guard rotation that is Willy nilly but with the same guys being healthy for a couple games now we can at least try to predict. So here's what they do: they have 4 guys who play the 1-2 and it's Sloukas, Nunn, Vildoza , and Grant. The only pairing they don't play together is Vildoza and Grant only unless they have one of Sloukas or Nunn on the floor. What I'm getting at is despite the matchup if Sloukas or Nunn struggle the other could flourish here . (GRIGONIS plays the SF for them)

Valuable Values

Tyler Dorsey, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,600)

Nick Calathes, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($6,900)

We now have two games under our belt of what the new coach is doing rotation wise and I think in this matchup both these guys are still priced low enough to take some shots. Calathes will start and then Dorsey will get all of the second half stuff barring foul trouble .

Billy Baron, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($4,800)

Devon Hall, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($7,600)

Maodo Lo remains out and the Shabazz Napier signing isn't officially meaning these guys will have to do the play making. Baron returned in the last game to make his season debut and saw 19 minutes. I realize the salary difference is huge here but I think for Hall you're paying the extra money for a much secure floor and with Baron you're playing for that 5x nuke game. Baron is a microwave scorer so he can get you anything from 8 FPTS in 20 min to 24FPT in 20 min.

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,300)

Nando de Colo is out. Lee should be forced into big minutes here , the only issue is it's one of the worst matchup for PGs going up against Thomas WALKUP. I also think a blowout is likely . I do think at the price he's a fine floor option especially if the game is within striking distance . Despite not having many guards listed on DraftKings. ASV actually have Edwin Jackson, Lighty , TLC who all play the guard spots and could get their fair chunk of that Nando Usage .

Andreas Obst, FC Bayern Munich ($5,400)

One of the league's best 3 point snipers returned last game and didn't show a sign of rust. At the sub 6k price he's in play for GPPs.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($11,200)

Nice little 3x last time out despite looking 5-6 minutes do to a blowout. I think he's right up there with Larkin and James today and could outscore one of the two at lower ownership.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($10,000)

Great matchup and a solid bounce back opportunity for NHD if the game stays close he might get there despite not even scoring many buckets. Best salary minutes floor on slate in a competitive game.

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich ($10,800)

The price is very steep and if it wasn't for him showing us 40 FPT upside I wouldn't even be considering him but this is a big game and I think he could absolutely reach that ceiling here.

Nicolo Melli, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($9,300)

We've been asking for high usage Melli for the last two seasons and due to injuries we finally get it and he's been taking advantage . Much like Shields he lost out on 5-6 minutes rotation minutes on Tuesday.

Mike Daum, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($8,600)

If it wasn't for EFES showing us multiple lineups with him at the 3 I don't think he'd be considered here but they are and they're putting him in that Clyburn Role which I did not expect at all. He's scoring dependent and def needs to get buckets at this price but it's a solid game environment for him.

Valuable Values

Daniel Oturu, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($6,900)

One of the guys who benefited from that lineup with Daum at the 3 was former Clipper Daniel Oturu. Absolutely smashed on Wednesday with 5 blocks and multiple put backs and despite coming off the bench he's just too talented for this price if they're going to give him 20+ minutes.

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus ($7,300)

Finally received the minutes bump I was waiting on since looking more healthy and still priced appropriately. The matchup is elite here and I think he could post another 20+ FPT GAME.

Dyshawn Pierre, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul ($7,400)

Just like for all these FBD guys it's a great matchup for Pierre who likes to sit in the corner and take those threes or even drive baseline where Berlin is so susceptible to penetration. He also has the ability to pass out of those drives and stuff the stat sheet.

Edwin Jackson, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($4,900)

David Lighty, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($5,200)

Two beneficiaries of the Nando absence, these two could be asked to play 18-26 minutes . Both are very low FPPM guys and don't really command much usage at all but sometimes when you play 20 minutes you can just fall into some stats at these low prices .

Filip Petrusev, Olympiacos Piraeus ($4,500)

Showed OLY some flashes last game and his extremely talented. He will be in the normal rotation but he could also smash if this game gets out of hand like I imagine it will.

