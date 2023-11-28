EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 11

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

Time flies, doesn't it? We're already in Week 11, which is roughly a third of the way through the EuroLeague regular season. As we have done each Round up to this point, we will provide insight and help you make informed picks for your EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge lineups.

To the picks!

Guard

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (16.0 credits)

Despite being a costly choice, Larkin can be a game-changer, and he showed in Round 10 he is still capable of topping a 30 Player Index Rating. His scoring totals have somewhat inconsistent, and he is believed to be playing through a finger injury, but he averaged 19.0 points and 12.6 field goal attempts over the last five Rounds and Efes will be down numerous key players, so he should get about as many opportunities as he can handle. The goal is to get players like Larkin in the captain spot to capitalize on their extraordinary performances.

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (13.7 credits)

Brown faces ALBA, a team that has had trouble containing point guards. He has had a couple down games of late, but he stacked up stats Tuesday, and with averages of 30 minutes, 12.4 FGA, 7.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.9 three-pointers per game on the season, he fits the ideal profile for a fantasy option.

Darius Thompson, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (12.7 credits)

Thompson has played at least 30 minutes in four straight EuroLeague games, showcasing improvements in shot attempts, shooting percentage, steals and PIR. With Efes going against Red Star in Round 11, Thompson has a favorable matchup from the point guard position, and he too could be extra busy with some key teammates unavailable.

Isaiah Canaan, Olympiacos Piraeus (8.7 credits)

Canaan's fantasy value is influenced by Shaquielle McKissic's availability. When McKissic was out, Canaan got more playing time and utilized it effectively, averaging 15.6 points over the last seven Rounds while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 53.5 percent beyond the three-point arc. McKissic did not play in Round 10 despite suiting up, so it's a little unclear where he stands. Thus, Canaan remains a solid pick and should remain one at least until his teammate is fully recovered.

Vanja Marinkovic, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (5.9 credits)

Marinkovic stands out as one of the best options in this price range, as he is averaging 22 minutes per game over his eight appearances and reached double digits in five of his last six appearances. Over his last four EuroLeague games, he maintained a decent PIR (10.8), contributing in rebounds, assists and shot attempts. A red flag is the upcoming schedule, which features challenging defensive teams in Valencia, Fenerbahce, Red Star and Virtus.

Forward

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (15.7 credits)

Shengelia continues to maintain impressive stats, averaging a solid 29 minutes, 15.3 points, 12.7 shot attempts, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 4.3 fouls drawn and 21.3 PIR over the last three Rounds. He remains a reliable cornerstone for your fantasy roster.

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (13.7 credits)

Moneke tossed up a goose egg in the PIR department against Monaco, but he bounced back immediately in a domestic contest with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists over 22 minutes. With a game against Valencia, against whom he delivered an impressive 31 minutes, 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists in another domestic game earlier this month, Moneke remains a compelling option, and there are solid arguments to retain him.

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus (12.7 credits)

Peters shows no signs of slowing down, maintaining a considerable impact even with Luke Sikma's return a few Rounds ago. In the last domestic game, he demonstrated his scoring ability with 14 points in just 16 minutes. His Round 12 matchup with Real Madrid is imposing, and Filip Petrusev will get involved at some point. However, in a matchup with Monaco this week and Petrusev unlikely to be ready right away, Peters is still a quality option in your lineup.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (12.1 credits)

Mitoglou's recent performances make him a reliable fantasy pick, as over the last four Rounds he put up averages of 20.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 2.5 triples and 12.3 FGA while playing well over 30 minutes per night. Matchups with Partizan and Efes in the next two Rounds -- teams that allow a significant amount of PIR to opponents -- further solidify his fantasy value.

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (11.3 credits)

Sedekerskis presents a few reasons to include him on your team: consistent playing time, elevated stats (11.3 points, 60/50/86% shooting splits, 10.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.0 fouls drawn, 21.7 PIR in the last 3 games), and a consistent rebounding prowess (10 boards in the last domestic game). With a minimum PIR of 19 since October 27, Sedekerskis remains a great fantasy pick.

Dejan Davidovac, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (6.7 credits)

Davidovac has been trending towards more shot attempts per game over the last four Rounds, resulting in a slight increase in PIR per game (10.8 PIR over the last four games). With the upcoming matchup against Efes, who are dealing with recent injury problems, Davidovac becomes a viable consideration if you have need a forward at this price point.

Ercan Osmani, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (4.2 credits)

While Osmani hasn't proven himself in EuroLeague, a notable performance in a recent domestic league game (22 minutes, 11 points) raises some intrigue. With Ante Zizic and Derek Willis out and Tibor Pleiss questionable at best, there is a big opportunity for Osmani to increase his fantasy value.

Center

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin (11.5 credits)

Thiemann showcased his capabilities in a recent domestic league game, contributing significantly with 29 points, 7 rebounds in 29 minutes. Over the last 3 EuroLeague games, he has maintained solid stats, averaging 24 minutes, 9.7 shot attempts, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.7 steals, and 4 fouls drawn, resulting in an impressive 20.3 PIR. At a cost of 11.5 credits, securing around 15-20 PIR makes Thiemann a valuable player for your fantasy roster.

Devin Booker, FC Bayern Munich (10.5 credits)

Booker has been consistently performing well, gaining 0.6 credits over the last 3 rounds, playing 30+ minutes per game, he has been scoring 12.3 points, grabbing 9.3 rebounds, assisting 1.7, and recording an average of 18.7 PIR. With five consecutive games of 25 or more minutes, Booker's reliability and impressive stats make him an appealing fantasy pick.

Head Coach

Oded Kattash, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (6.8 credits)

Kattash presents an affordable option for your fantasy team in Round 11. With Maccabi set to face ALBA, currently the lowest-ranked team in the league, this matchup is crucial for Maccabi's success. Coming off a loss to Real Madrid, Maccabi is likely to view this game as a must-win.

Drop Candidates

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (12.4 credits)

While Hayes-Davis continues to log significant playing time, his PIR over the last three games is almost equal to his price in credits, making him less ideal for fantasy gains. Additionally, Fenerbahce's upcoming match against Real Madrid, known for having the best defense in the league, raises concerns about Hayes-Davis' potential performance. It's worth considering a replacement for him.

Nemanja Nedovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (11.8 credits)

Nedovic's recent spike in shot attempts per game might be linked to Shabazz Napier's lack of minutes. However, with Napier likely rounding back into form soon, there's a possibility that Nedovic's playing time and shot opportunities could decrease. As Nedovic's value drops, it may be prudent to explore alternative options.

James Nunnally, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (11.7 credits)

With rumors of Kevin Punter returning in Round 11, Nunnally's fantasy value will be impacted. The potential reduction in playing time and shots for Nunnally with Punter's return is a drawback. Despite Nunnally's recent impressive run, averaging 21.7 PIR over the last three games, the dynamics may change moving forward.

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus (11.5 credits)

With Nikola Milutinov's return in the last Round, Fall's playing time is shifting back to a more balanced level around 20 minutes per game. This is a significant drop from the increased role he had during Milutinov's absence. The last domestic contest further supports this shift, indicating a decline in Fall's fantasy value.

