Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Odds Update And First Look At Week 11

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The Baltimore Ravens are perennially in the Super Bowl conversation. While they employ one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the NFL they also have an aggressive general manager and an MVP-caliber quarterback. This is a recipe for success in the modern-day NFL.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Have Fallen To +1300

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ravens entered Week 1 as the fifth-likeliest team to win the 2023 Super Bowl with +1400 odds. While Baltimore's odds have slipped to +1300, they remain tied for the fifth-best team to win Super Bowl 57 with the Vikings.

While the Ravens always appear snake-bitten by injury, the team deploys a loaded roster from top-to-bottom while filling one of their most dire needs in the middle of their defense with the addition of Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Although it is difficult to put the Ravens ahead of the Chiefs or the Bills – there is a case to be made to put Baltimore ahead of Buffalo – they are clearly ahead of the rest of the AFC.

What Is Next For The Baltimore Ravens?

The Ravens will come off their Week 10 bye to host the Carolina Panthers in the early window of the NFL Week 11 slate.

In a game that, in theory, the 6-3 Ravens should win, they will have a prime opportunity to maintain a one-game lead or better in the AFC North over the 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals with a victory over the Panthers.

While the Panthers received a slight spark following the firing of Mark Rhule and the promotion of P.J. Walker to the starting quarterback spot, recent reports are stating that Walker is suffering from a high-ankle sprain and will not play against Baltimore, which means Baker Mayfield will draw the start.

The Ravens are 2-2 at home this season but are a clear mismatch for the reeling Panthers, who are a bottom-12 team in most offensive and defensive categories across the board.

At this time, the Ravens are -10.5 (-110) favorites over the Panthers, which are the best odds and lines for this market at FanDuel Sportsbook. While the Panthers have covered in three of their past four games, the Ravens have struggled against the spread this season with a 4-4-1 mark.

To make matters worse, the Ravens are 0-3-1 ATS in four home games, making this Week 11 Panthers vs. Ravens matchup a difficult game to handicap.

Still, if the Ravens play up to their capability, they should find a way to cover at home against a Panthers club that struggled mightily when Mayfield was the starter earlier this year.

