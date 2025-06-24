This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the first installment of our RotoWire Roundtable 2025 fantasy football rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite NFL fantasy rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

Click on a column to sort. The default order is median ranking.

We'll post regular updates this summer to our Roundtable fantasy football rankings. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements, and auction value rankings. And be sure to keep up with the latest fantasy football news.

This year's Roundtable has a disagreement right at the top. Three of the four writers ranked Ja'Marr Chase No. 1, but Coventry went against ADP (and RotoWire projections) and put Chase, not second, but third. He has Saquon Barkley in the top spot followed by Bijan Robinson. Coventry was also out of step with the consensus on Jahmyr Gibbs. Erickson and Puig both ranked Gibbs second while Donabedian has him third; Coventry ranked Gibbs seventh.

Consensus was hard to find in the top 10. Aside from the above mentioned players, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb were the only others to appear in each