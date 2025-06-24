This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.
Welcome to the first installment of our RotoWire Roundtable 2025 fantasy football rankings.
Below are our top-150 composite NFL fantasy rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
Click on a column to sort. The default order is median ranking.
We'll post regular updates this summer to our Roundtable fantasy football rankings. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements, and auction value rankings. And be sure to keep up with the latest fantasy football news.
This year's Roundtable has a disagreement right at the top. Three of the four writers ranked Ja'Marr Chase No. 1, but Coventry went against ADP (and RotoWire projections) and put Chase, not second, but third. He has Saquon Barkley in the top spot followed by Bijan Robinson. Coventry was also out of step with the consensus on Jahmyr Gibbs. Erickson and Puig both ranked Gibbs second while Donabedian has him third; Coventry ranked Gibbs seventh.
Consensus was hard to find in the top 10. Aside from the above mentioned players, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb were the only others to appear in each
Among the players with significant variance, these stand out:
Christian McCaffrey - Low: 7, High: 14
Nico Collins - Low: 9, High: 18
Drake London - Low: 9, High: 21
Bucky Irving - Low: 19, High: 45
Tyreek Hill - Low: 15, High: 50
Kyren Williams - Low: 24, High: 48
Kenneth Walker - Low: 46, High: 87
Zay Flowers - Low: 35, High: 72
Jaylen Waddle - Low: 36, High: 82
Jonnu Smith - Low: 59, High: 108
Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below where your fantasy football player rankings differ.
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|Player
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.5
|1.0
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3.5
|2.5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|2
|2
|7
|3
|3
|3.0
|2.5
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|3
|6
|1
|2
|4
|3.3
|3.5
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|4
|3
|2
|4
|5
|4.5
|4.5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|5
|4
|4
|5
|6
|5.5
|5.5
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|6
|5
|5
|6
|7
|9.5
|8.5
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|14
|7
|10
|7
|8
|8.5
|8.5
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|8
|9
|6
|11
|9
|9.5
|9.5
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|11
|8
|11
|8
|10
|11.8
|11.0
|Brian Thomas
|JAX
|WR
|9
|10
|16
|12
|11
|11.0
|11.5
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|13
|13
|8
|10
|12
|11.0
|12.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|7
|11
|13
|13
|13
|12.8
|12.0
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|12
|12
|18
|9
|14
|13.8
|13.0
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|10
|19
|12
|14
|15
|16.5
|16.0
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|17
|20
|14
|15
|16
|16.0
|17.0
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|21
|17
|9
|17
|17
|17.0
|17.5
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|19
|14
|19
|16
|18
|18.8
|19.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|16
|21
|17
|21
|19
|18.8
|19.0
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|RB
|18
|22
|15
|20
|20
|20.0
|20.5
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|15
|23
|24
|18
|21
|26.5
|21.0
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|20
|45
|22
|19
|22
|21.3
|22.0
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|22
|18
|23
|22
|23
|23.0
|23.5
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|26
|16
|21
|29
|24
|25.8
|26.0
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|28
|24
|28
|23
|25
|30.5
|28.5
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|33
|15
|50
|24
|26
|29.3
|28.5
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|35
|26
|31
|25
|27
|29.5
|28.5
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|34
|27
|27
|30
|28
|29.3
|29.0
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|30
|28
|25
|34
|29
|29.5
|29.0
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|27
|31
|20
|40
|30
|29.8
|29.5
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|29
|33
|30
|27
|31
|32.8
|29.5
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|24
|48
|26
|33
|32
|30.3
|30.0
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|36
|25
|32
|28
|33
|35.3
|31.0
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|WR
|32
|30
|29
|50
|34
|32.3
|33.0
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|25
|29
|38
|37
|35
|33.3
|33.0
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|WR
|31
|32
|34
|36
|36
|33.5
|34.5
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|23
|37
|42
|32
|37
|36.0
|35.5
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|47
|38
|33
|26
|38
|39.8
|38.0
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|38
|46
|37
|38
|39
|41.0
|38.5
|Marvin Harrison
|ARI
|WR
|37
|52
|40
|35
|40
|38.8
|40.0
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|40
|40
|44
|31
|41
|39.5
|40.5
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|39
|42
|35
|42
|42
|43.0
|43.0
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|45
|39
|47
|41
|43
|44.5
|44.0
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|43
|54
|36
|45
|44
|43.0
|44.5
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|49
|34
|45
|44
|45
|46.3
|46.0
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|52
|41
|41
|51
|46
|50.0
|46.5
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|41
|44
|66
|49
|47
|48.0
|48.5
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|44
|51
|51
|46
|48
|57.8
|49.0
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|RB
|50
|87
|46
|48
|49
|49.3
|51.5
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|53
|50
|39
|55
|50
|55.5
|53.5
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|42
|64
|73
|43
|51
|54.8
|54.0
|Joe Mixon
|HOU
|RB
|51
|47
|64
|57
|52
|58.8
|54.5
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|57
|49
|52
|77
|53
|54.3
|55.0
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|46
|35
|72
|64
|54
|53.8
|55.5
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|55
|65
|56
|39
|55
|57.8
|56.0
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|54
|76
|43
|58
|56
|56.0
|57.0
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|66
|43
|48
|67
|57
|57.0
|57.0
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|59
|62
|55
|52
|58
|59.3
|58.0
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|48
|73
|62
|54
|59
|59.5
|58.5
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|68
|57
|53
|60
|60
|58.0
|59.5
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|62
|66
|57
|47
|61
|60.5
|59.5
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|58
|70
|61
|53
|62
|60.0
|60.5
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|56
|58
|63
|63
|63
|63.3
|63.0
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|64
|53
|74
|62
|64
|61.3
|63.5
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|61
|36
|82
|66
|65
|62.8
|64.0
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|RB
|67
|61
|67
|56
|66
|61.8
|64.0
|David Montgomery
|DET
|RB
|60
|68
|49
|70
|67
|69.8
|67.0
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|63
|71
|86
|59
|68
|67.8
|68.5
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|71
|63
|69
|68
|69
|69.8
|69.5
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|79
|56
|60
|84
|70
|70.3
|69.5
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|69
|69
|70
|7