Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Roundtable Top 150

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
Jerry Donabedian
Jeff Erickson 
Mario Puig
Updated on June 24, 2025 8:03PM EST
This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the first installment of our RotoWire Roundtable 2025 fantasy football rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite NFL fantasy rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

Click on a column to sort. The default order is median ranking.

We'll post regular updates this summer to our Roundtable fantasy football rankings. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements, and auction value rankings. And be sure to keep up with the latest fantasy football news.

This year's Roundtable has a disagreement right at the top. Three of the four writers ranked Ja'Marr Chase No. 1, but Coventry went against ADP (and RotoWire projections) and put Chase, not second, but third. He has Saquon Barkley in the top spot followed by Bijan Robinson. Coventry was also out of step with the consensus on Jahmyr Gibbs. Erickson and Puig both ranked Gibbs second while Donabedian has him third; Coventry ranked Gibbs seventh.

Consensus was hard to find in the top 10. Aside from the above mentioned players, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb were the only others to appear in each

Consensus was hard to find in the top 10. Aside from the above mentioned players, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb were the only others to appear in each writer's top 10.

Among the players with significant variance, these stand out:

Christian McCaffrey - Low: 7, High: 14

Nico Collins - Low: 9, High: 18

Drake London - Low: 9, High: 21

Bucky Irving - Low: 19, High: 45

Tyreek Hill - Low: 15, High: 50

Kyren Williams - Low: 24, High: 48

Kenneth Walker - Low: 46, High: 87

Zay Flowers - Low: 35, High: 72

Jaylen Waddle - Low: 36, High: 82

Jonnu Smith - Low: 59, High: 108

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below where your fantasy football player rankings differ.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.51.0Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR1131
23.52.5Jahmyr GibbsDETRB2273
33.02.5Saquon BarkleyPHIRB3612
43.33.5Bijan RobinsonATLRB4324
54.54.5Justin JeffersonMINWR5445
65.55.5CeeDee LambDALWR6556
79.58.5Christian McCaffreySFRB147107
88.58.5Malik NabersNYGWR89611
99.59.5Ashton JeantyLVRB118118
1011.811.0Brian ThomasJAXWR9101612
1111.011.5Puka NacuaLARWR1313810
1211.012.0Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR7111313
1312.812.0Nico CollinsHOUWR1212189
1413.813.0Derrick HenryBALRB10191214
1516.516.0De'Von AchaneMIARB17201415
1616.017.0Drake LondonATLWR2117917
1717.017.5A.J. BrownPHIWR19141916
1818.819.0Jonathan TaylorINDRB16211721
1918.819.0Josh JacobsGBRB18221520
2020.020.5Brock BowersLVTE15232418
2126.521.0Bucky IrvingTBRB20452219
2221.322.0Ladd McConkeyLACWR22182322
2323.023.5Garrett WilsonNYJWR26162129
2425.826.0Trey McBrideARITE28242823
2530.528.5Tyreek HillMIAWR33155024
2629.328.5Lamar JacksonBALQB35263125
2729.528.5Breece HallNYJRB34272730
2829.329.0Chase BrownCINRB30282534
2929.529.0Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR27312040
3029.829.5Tee HigginsCINWR29333027
3132.829.5Kyren WilliamsLARRB24482633
3230.330.0Josh AllenBUFQB36253228
3335.331.0DJ MooreCHIWR32302950
3432.333.0Mike EvansTBWR25293837
3533.333.0Davante AdamsLARWR31323436
3633.534.5Terry McLaurinWASWR23374232
3736.035.5Rashee RiceKCWR47383326
3839.838.0James CookBUFRB38463738
3941.038.5Marvin HarrisonARIWR37524035
4038.840.0Jayden DanielsWASQB40404431
4139.540.5Omarion HamptonLACRB39423542
4243.043.0Jalen HurtsPHIQB45394741
4344.544.0George KittleSFTE43543645
4443.044.5DK MetcalfPITWR49344544
4546.346.0Alvin KamaraNORB52414151
4650.046.5Chuba HubbardCARRB41446649
4748.048.5DeVonta SmithPHIWR44515146
4857.849.0Kenneth WalkerSEARB50874648
4949.351.5James ConnerARIRB53503955
5055.553.5Courtland SuttonDENWR42647343
5154.854.0Joe MixonHOURB51476457
5258.854.5Chris GodwinTBWR57495277
5354.355.0Zay FlowersBALWR46357264
5453.855.5Xavier WorthyKCWR55655639
5557.856.0Joe BurrowCINQB54764358
5656.057.0Quinshon JudkinsCLERB66434867
5757.057.0RJ HarveyDENRB59625552
5859.358.0Jameson WilliamsDETWR48736254
5959.558.5Rome OdunzeCHIWR68575360
6058.059.5George PickensDALWR62665747
6160.559.5Tetairoa McMillanCARWR58706153
6260.060.5Chris OlaveNOWR56586363
6363.363.0Calvin RidleyTENWR64537462
6461.363.5Jaylen WaddleMIAWR61368266
6562.864.0TreVeyon HendersonNERB67616756
6661.864.0David MontgomeryDETRB60684970
6769.867.0Jordan AddisonMINWR63718659
6867.868.5Tony PollardTENRB71636968
6969.869.5T.J. HockensonMINTE79566084
7070.369.5Jerry JeudyCLEWR6969707