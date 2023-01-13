NFL Playoffs Best Bets: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Wild Card Weekend

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Best Bets for NFL Wild Card Weekend

We finished the regular season just barely squeaking over .500 ATS for the year and now we wipe the slate clean for the postseason. We've got a funky mix of games with three games expected to be played within a field goal and three games that are expected to be relative blowouts.

Wild Card Weekend Betting Picks For Each Game

Predictions for Wild Card Weekend

In this article, we'll dig into the Wild Card Weekend odds along with our predictions for each game -- both against the spread and on the totals.

Week 18 ATS Record: 9-7

Week 18 Record on Totals: 8-8

Season Record ATS: 117-116-6

Season Record on Totals: 114-124-1

49ers vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Seahawks 49ers -9.5 San Francisco -500; Seattle +400 42.0

Spread Pick: 49ers -9.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 42.0 (DraftKings)

Prediction: 49ers 34, Seahawks 17

Jaguars vs. Chargers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Chargers Chargers -2.5 Jacksonville +120; Los Angeles -135 47.0

Spread Pick: Jaguars +2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 47.5 (DraftKings)

Prediction: Jaguars 24, Chargers 20

Bills vs. Dolphins

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Dolphins Bills -13.5 Buffalo -899; Dolphins +660 43.5

Spread Pick: Bills -13.5 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Under 43.5 (DraftKings)

Prediction: Bills 33, Dolphins 10

Vikings vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Giants Vikings -3.0 Minnesota -150; New York +135 48.5

Spread Pick: Giants +3 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 48.5 (PointsBet)

Prediction: Vikings 23, Giants 21

Bengals vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. Ravens Bengals -9.0 Cincinnati -425; Baltimore +360 40.5

Spread Pick: Bengals -8.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 40.5 (PointsBet)

Prediction: Bengals 24, Ravens 10

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Dallas -2.5 Dallas -132; Tampa Bay +120 45.5

Spread Pick: Cowboys -2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 45.5 (FanDuel)

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Bucs 23

NFL Wild Card Weekend Best Bets

Check out our favorite Wild Card Weekend picks against the spread and on totals across multiple NFL betting sites below.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The BetMGM bonus code gets new users $1,000 in first bet insurance to get you ready for the NFL Playoff action. Ohio has officially launched sports betting and the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code gets Bengals fans in the Buckeye State a great welcome offer.

Bills -13.5

49ers -9.5

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for Wild Card Weekend

Check out our top NFL picks at Caesars Sportsbook as the NFL playoffs get underway. Ravens fans in Maryland can sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code now that sports betting is live in MD. If you're located elsewhere try the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL to get your first bet on Caesars when you sign up.

Giants +3

Bengals -9

WynnBET Best Bets for Wild Card Weekend

WynnBet has competitive odds for Wild Card Weekend as the NFL playoffs get underway. The folks at WynnBet also offer a great welcome bonus when new customers use the WynnBET promo code, XROTO.

Bengals-Ravens UNDER 40

Vikings-Giants UNDER 48.5

DraftKings Best Bets for Wild Card Weekend

DraftKings is one of the industry leaders in sports betting and is ready for the playoffs to start. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code gets new users a great bonus at sign-up. Here are our top bets for Wild Card Weekend using DraftKings' odds.

Bucs-Cowboys OVER 45.5

Jags-Chargers UNDER 47.5

FanDuel Best Bets for Wild Card Weekend

FanDuel Sportsbook is all set for the NFL Playoffs and you can get in on the action at FanDuel for Wild Card Weekend and beyond. Here are our best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook for this weekend.

Bengals -8.5

49ers -9.5

BetRivers Best Bets for Wild Card Weekend

Sign up with BetRivers using the BetRivers bonus code for second-chance bet offers at registration as the NFL Playoffs get underway. BetRivers customers can utilize those second-chance bonuses on Wild Card Weekend picks such as:

Jaguars +2.5

49ers-Seahawks OVER 42.0

PointsBet Best Bets for Wild Card Weekend

Sign up at PointsBet using the PointsBet promo code for $500 in second-chance bets to maximize your NFL Playoffs betting experience.