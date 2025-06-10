Menu
VSiN: Joe's Forecast for Metcalf, Chubb & Rookie RB's

Written by 
Joe Bartel 
Erik Halterman 
Nick Whalen 
Published on June 10, 2025
This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick Whalen and Erik Halterman, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss fantasy football draft strategies with RotoWire football writer Joe Bartel. They start with opinions on the Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf situation in Pittsburgh. Joe has an interesting take on Metcalf's receiving yards prop. Next, they discuss the Nick Chubb signing with the Texans. And then they dive into a few key rookie running backs. Watch for all of Joe's advice (Segment aired 6/10/2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

