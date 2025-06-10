VSiN: Joe's Forecast for Metcalf, Chubb & Rookie RB's

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick Whalen and Erik Halterman, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss fantasy football draft strategies with RotoWire football writer Joe Bartel. They start with opinions on the Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf situation in Pittsburgh. Joe has an interesting take on Metcalf's receiving yards prop. Next, they discuss the Nick Chubb signing with the Texans. And then they dive into a few key rookie running backs. Watch for all of Joe's advice (Segment aired 6/10/2025)

