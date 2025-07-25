Aaron Banks Injury: Nursing back injury
Banks is considered day-to-day due to a back injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when Banks suffered the injury, but his absence allowed Travis Glover to take several reps with the first-team offense at left guard. Banks signed a four-year, $77 million contract with the Packers in March after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the 49ers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now