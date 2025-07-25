Menu
Aaron Banks Injury: Nursing back injury

Banks is considered day-to-day due to a back injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Banks suffered the injury, but his absence allowed Travis Glover to take several reps with the first-team offense at left guard. Banks signed a four-year, $77 million contract with the Packers in March after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the 49ers.

