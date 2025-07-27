Aaron Banks News: Back to practicing

Banks returned to practice Sunday after missing Friday's session with a back issue, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Banks was deemed day-to-day by Packers coach Matt LaFleur Friday after he left practice with this back issue Thursday. The 27-year-old was Green Bay's biggest signing in free agency this offseason, inking a four-year, $77 million deal. Banks will slot in as the team's starting left guard this season.