Aaron Brewer Injury: Working through leg injury

Brewer has not participated in training camp practices due to a soft tissue ailment in his right leg, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Brewer was spotted wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg. He has been limited to snapping footballs on the sidelines, but head coach Mike McDaniel was not "overly concerned" about Brewer's injury when talking to reporters Friday. Brewer played every single snap for the Dolphins last season and is expected to anchor Miami's offensive line in 2025.