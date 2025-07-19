Aaron Smith Injury: Placed on active/NFI list

Smith (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Jets on Saturday.

Once Smith is ready to resume practicing, he can return from the active/NFI list at any time during training camp and the preseason. The South Carolina State product signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in April after leading the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with 92 tackles in 2024. To make the team, Smith will likely need to get back on the field as soon as possible.