Abraham Lucas Injury: Moves off PUP list
Lucas (knee) was activated from the PUP list Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lucas' 21-day window to practice with the team was coming to a close, so if Seattle didn't move him to the active roster, he'd be lost for the remainder of the season. However, the 26-year-old has been practicing on a limited basis for the last couple of weeks and according to head coach Mike McDonald, Lucas has looked "really good" and it's a "realistic expectation at this point," for him to play Sunday against the 49ers, as reported by Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now