Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Abraham Lucas headshot

Abraham Lucas Injury: Moves off PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Lucas (knee) was activated from the PUP list Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lucas' 21-day window to practice with the team was coming to a close, so if Seattle didn't move him to the active roster, he'd be lost for the remainder of the season. However, the 26-year-old has been practicing on a limited basis for the last couple of weeks and according to head coach Mike McDonald, Lucas has looked "really good" and it's a "realistic expectation at this point," for him to play Sunday against the 49ers, as reported by Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

Abraham Lucas
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now