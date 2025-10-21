Prentice had logged one carry in each of Denver's previous three games, but the fullback didn't see any involvement on the ground Sunday while the Broncos were in hurry-up mode for much of the second half as the team clawed its way back from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit. The 28-year-old has suited up for each of the Broncos' first seven games, playing double-digit snaps on offense in just two of those contests while carrying three times for 15 yards and adding a four-year reception on two targets.