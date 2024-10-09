Fantasy Football
Aidan O'Connell News: Taking over starting job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 9, 2024 at 12:05pm

O'Connell is replacing Gardner Minshew as the Raiders' starting quarterback this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Minshew is being demoted to the backup role after starting the first five games of the season. Coach Antonio Pierce said he doesn't anticipate going back to Minshew, but Pierce did leave the door open to make another change if he eventually feels one is needed, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. O'Connell will start off with a home game against the Steelers this Sunday, leading an offense that played its past two games without WR Davante Adams (hamstring), TE Michael Mayer (personal) and RT Thayer Munford (knee).

