Aidan O'Connell News: Throws momentum-changing pick

O'Connell completed 24 of 34 passes for 214 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Chargers. He added four rushes for 13 yards.

O'Connell had effective moments early in the contest, particularly on a drive early in the second quarter during which he threw for 47 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown strike to Jakobi Meyers. However, he threw an interception just before halftime that resulted in the Chargers cashing in for a touchdown, shifting the momentum in the game and seemingly taking the Raiders out of any offensive rhythm. Las Vegas struggled to settle on a starting quarterback throughout the season, but the team is likely to look for an upgrade at the position this offseason, potentially shifting O'Connell down the depth chart.