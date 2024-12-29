Aidan O'Connell News: Tosses two TDs in win

O'Connell completed 20 of 35 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Saints.

The second-year QB hit Jakobi Meyers for a three-yard score in the second quarter that put the Raiders in the lead for good, then capped his day with an 18-yard TD to Tre Tucker in the fourth. O'Connell is having a decent finish to the season, accounting for five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) in his last four appearances against only one INT, but Las Vegas is still almost certain to look for an upgrade in the offseason. O'Connell will try to wrap up the campaign in style in Week 18 against the Chargers.