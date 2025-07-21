AJ Barner News: Opportunity awaits

Barner will compete with rookie Elijah Arroyo for the starting tight end job after the Seahawks released Noah Fant on Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks selected Arroyo in the second round of April's draft and signed Eric Saubert this offseason, allowing them the flexibility to move on from Fant with one year left on his deal. A 2024 fourth-round pick, Barner started six games as a rookie and finished with 30 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns over 17 games. Barner will face stiff competition from Arroyo for the starting job in 2025. Arroyo is likely the better athlete of the two and should eventually command more attention in the passing game, but Barner will look to leverage his experience to hold off the newcomer.