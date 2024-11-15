AJ Barner News: Replacing Fant again

Barner's teammate Noah Fant (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Fant previously missed a Week 9 loss to the Rams in which Barner played 91 percent of snaps and caught four of seven targets for 27 yards. It was Barner's first time with more than 48 percent snap share or three targets in an NFL game, with his role being larger than what Fant handles when healthy. Fant is now missing another game after a Week 10 bye, but Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that he doesn't expect the veteran tight end to be placed on injured reserve.