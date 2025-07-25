A.J. Epenesa Injury: Dealing with ankle issue
Epenesa did not practice Friday due to an ankle injury, Alex Brasky of SB Nation reports.
Epenesa was seen on the sidelines with a light compression wrap. The injury doesn't appear to be severe, but given it's training camp, the Bills will play things conservatively to avoid aggravating the injury. Epenesa is coming off a career year in 2024, starting in 13 of 17 regular-season games while tallying 39 tackles (23 solo), including 6.0 sacks, two pass defenses and two forced fumbles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now