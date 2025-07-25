A.J. Epenesa Injury: Dealing with ankle issue

Epenesa did not practice Friday due to an ankle injury, Alex Brasky of SB Nation reports.

Epenesa was seen on the sidelines with a light compression wrap. The injury doesn't appear to be severe, but given it's training camp, the Bills will play things conservatively to avoid aggravating the injury. Epenesa is coming off a career year in 2024, starting in 13 of 17 regular-season games while tallying 39 tackles (23 solo), including 6.0 sacks, two pass defenses and two forced fumbles.